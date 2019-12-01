Can Kamal-Rajini repeat their on-screen magic in a political theatre?

During the 1970s, the Kamal Haasan-Rajinikanth combination was seen as a successful one in Tamil films. But at the beginning of the 1980s, they stopped acting together and agreed not to release their movies at the same time. Now, after many years, they have hinted at joining hands, not in films but politics.

The question is: Will they succeed, considering that they are perceived to be vastly different, in films and otherwise. In Tamil Nadu, celebrities joining politics and ruling the state has been a way of life for nearly 60 years. Four chief ministers — MGR, Janaki, ...