Chidambaram loses plea for bail in INX Media case, appeals before SC

Congress leader and former finance minister on Tuesday rushed to the Supreme Court after losing his appeal before the Delhi High Court to grant him bail in the

Chidambaram is at the top court with Congress leaders and senior lawyers Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Salman Khurshid, news agency PTI reported.

Sibal was asked by Supreme Court official to place Chidambaram's petition before Registrar (judicial) who will take call for putting it before the Chief Justice of India.

Sibal met Registrar (judicial) Surya Pratap Singh and explained him the situation and what could be done.

The senior lawyer told PTI that SC Registrar (judicial) has said he will inform him about development on Chidambaram's plea. Sibal, along with a team of lawyers, is currently exploring possibility of mentioning the appeal against the high court order in the Supreme Court.

The discussions are going on in the Supreme Court.

The development came minutes after the high court declined interim protection from arrest to Chidambaram for approaching the Supreme Court.

After the high court denied him relief, senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, appearing for Chidambaram, sought stay on the operation of the order for three days, which the court denied.

The senior Congress leader's role had come under the scanner of various investigating agencies in the Rs 3,500-crore Aircel-Maxis deal and the involving Rs 305 crore.