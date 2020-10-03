Cong holds protest against Delhi govt over 'arbitrary' challan of vehicles

Delhi workers, along with members of party-affiliated Auto Taxi Union, on Saturday staged a protest here against the over "arbitrary challan of vehicles.

Some of the protesters including Delhi vice president Jaikishan and Veer Singh Dhingan were detained by police near Chandgi Ram Akhara, party leader Parvez Alam said.

"The government agencies including traffic police are arbitrarily issuing vehicle in the garb of the Amended Motor Vehicle Act. The protesters demanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to provide relief to auto and taxi drivers from theses challans," Alam said.

The detained protesters were taken by police to the Maurice Nagar police station.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)