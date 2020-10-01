Police case filed against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra under epidemic act

A police case was registered against Congress leaders and Vadra under the Epidemic Act after they were detained on the way to Hathras to meet the familiy of the 20-year-old Dalit woman, who died after being gang-raped.

The two leaders were detained in Greater Noida, just outside Delhi, when they insisted on marching to Hathras.



The Gandhis and about 150 party workers, held briefly for violating prohibitory orders, were let off after they furnished personal bonds, Police said.