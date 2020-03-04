Congress accuses BJP of poaching in MP; BJP denies any such attempt

leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of resorting to "poaching politics" in order to bring down the government in Madhya Pradesh.

" is putting all its force to bring down the government. They are doing poaching They are luring, threatening our MLAs," he said while speaking to ANI in New Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, another leader had earlier stated (roughly translated from Hindi): "The has started the process of bringing the MPs of BSP, Congress, Samajwadi to Delhi. Was BSP MLA Rambai not brought to Delhi by a chartered flight by Bhupinder Singh ji yesterday? Shivraj ji (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) do you want to say something?."

Congress leader Jitu Patwari on Wednesday alleged that former Madhya Pradesh chief minister is the "mastermind" of the "conspiracy" to bring down Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government and asserted that there is no threat to the government.

" wants to murder mandate and democracy. Narendra Modi talked about different kind of So, this is his different Different promises were made to MLAs. Rs. 50-60 crores are being offered to our MLAs. Where did they get this money? Some of our MLAs are in Bengaluru but they are with us," Congress leader Jitu Patwari told ANI.

"When we went to the hotel, MLAs were beaten up. is the mastermind of this conspiracy. Several videos and audios are viral now which reveal his role in everything that is happening. All MLAs who were contacted by them will reveal details soon. There is no threat to the government," he said.

The BJP has rejected the Congress charge that the former has been indulging in horse trading in Madhya Pradesh. BJP MP from Satna, Ganesh Singh, on Wednesday said that the Congress should give proof to substantiate its chatge, and levelled counter allegations that the Congress is creating this fuss to cover its internal bickerings.

Singh said the Congress was unable to decide the candidature for the Rajya Sabha seat. He said, "Congress is not able to decide who to give the ticket -- Digvijaya Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. This controversy of horse trading is being created by the Congress as there are internal differences."

"There is a lot of dissatisfaction within the Congress in Madhya Pradesh. Its leaders are not happy with