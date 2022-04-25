Congress announces 'Empowered Action Group' for organisational overhaul

The on Monday announced that an "Empowered Action Group-2024" will be constituted to address the political challenges ahead and a 'Chintan Shivir' will be organised in Rajasthan's Udaipur from May 13-15 to deliberate on organisational restructuring and other issues to strengthen the party.

Asked if there was any decision on poll strategist Prashant Kishor's induction into the party, chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala did not give a direct reply, saying the Empowered Action Group-2024 will be formed and it will be known who all will be part of it.

Speaking to reporters outside chief Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence here, Surjewala said the party president received a report from the eight-member group constituted by her on April 21.

"Today she discussed that report with the group. Based on the discussions, the Congress president has decided to constitute an Empowered Action Group-2024 in order to address the political challenges ahead," he said.

Surjewala also announced the Congress president's decision to convene the 'Chintan Shivir' of the' Indian Congress 'Nav Sankalp' in Udaipur on May 13, 14 and 15.

About 400 Congressmen and women from every state will participate, he said.

Surjewala said the focus of the deliberations at the 'Chintan Shivir' will be on the current political and economic situation and the challenges they pose to our society.

Issues relating to the welfare and wellbeing of farmers and farm labourers, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, OBCs, religious and linguistic minorities and women, social justice and empowerment and youth will also be discussed in detail, he said.

"In addition, matters relating to organisational restructuring and strengthening will be examined. The Chintan Shivir will also deliberate on the broad strategy of the Indian Congress for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," Surjewala said.

Amid a series of deliberations over the strategy for upcoming general and assembly elections by Kishor, a group of senior leaders of the Congress had given its recommendations to the party president and left it to her to take a call on them and initiate organisational changes.

