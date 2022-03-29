Empowered poor aligned with good governance eliminates poverty: PM Modi

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that poverty is eliminated with the empowerment of the people while aligning their strength with good governance.
The Prime Minister virtually addressed the 'Grih Pravesham' of about 5.21 lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.
"When a hardworking government and the aspirations of the common man join hands, then growth and progress always remain limitless. Poverty is eliminated when poor people get empowered while their strength is aligned with good governance," said PM Modi.
He also said that today almost 5.21 lakh families of Madhya Pradesh have got the 'pucca houses' which will "primarily empower the women of the state" and also "unlock a world of opportunities for the poor".
"This scheme is a step toward the empowerment of the poor and gives them hope for a bright future filled with possibilities. The 5.21 lakh homes also signify empowerment of women in Madhya Pradesh," PM Modi said.
Further, the Prime Minister said that the campaign to give a pucca house to the poor is not just a government scheme. "It is a commitment to give hope to the poor," said PM Modi.
"It is the first step to give courage to the poor to come out of poverty. When poor people have a roof over their head, they can focus on educating their children," he said adding that despite the COVID pandemic, the government has ensured that the construction of 'pucca houses' continues without any hindrance.
Highlighting the key features of the houses given under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin scheme, PM Modi said, "These houses are special because they include amenities like gas connection under Ujjwala Yojna, LED bulb connection under Ujala Yojna, toilets under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and water supply under the Har Ghar Jal Yojna."
The function also witnessed traditional celebrations with conch, lamp, flowers and rangoli organised in the new houses built under the scheme in Madhya Pradesh.
