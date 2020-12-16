Congress leader Surjewala questions PM Cares Fund over donations received

-
-
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday posed various questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over PM CARES Fund, including the receipt of donations to the fund through Indian Embassies.
"The intriguing case of 'foreign donations', including from China, Pakistan and Qatar to PM Cares Fund! Questions to PM: 1. Why did Indian Embassies publicise and receive donation to PM Cares Fund? 2. Why was the Fund advertised on banned Chinese apps?" Surjewala tweeted.
"3. How much money was received from Pakistan and who donated? 4. Which are the two companies in Qatar donating to the Fund and how many Crores were received?" he added.
The Congress leader further posed questions including, "How many thousand crores were received in Fund from 27 foreign countries and was there a quid pro quo with NISSEI ASB between donation and restarting their factory?"
"Why were the 27 Indian Embassies advertising the Fund through 'Closed Channels, not in Public Domain', when Fund is not a 'Public Authority' within RTI?" Surjewala tweeted.
"Why has the Fund been exempted from the preview of FCRA by the Government? Isn't it the only exception in India for a Charitable trust? Why this Special treatment?" he added.
Why is the Fund then not a 'Public Authority', asked Surjewala.
"Why is Fund not audited by CAG or GOI amd report made public as substantial foreign donations were received?" he added.
Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM -CARES Fund) has been set up following the COVID-19 pandemic in India, to undertake and support relief or assistance of any kind relating to a public health emergency or any other kind of emergency, calamity or distress.
