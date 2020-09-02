JUST IN
Why PM CARES trustees afraid to reveal names of donors, asks Chidambaram

Chidambaram tweeted: "The auditors of PM CARES FUND have confirmed that the Fund received Rs 3076 crore in just 5 days between March 26 and 31, 2020"

The PM CARES fund revealed the voluntary contributions in a statement made public by the government. The audit statement only recorded donations between March 27 and March 31.

Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday slammed the Central government for not revealing the names of the donors of PM CARES FUND and questioned "Why are the trustees afraid" to do so.

"The auditors of PM CARES FUND have confirmed that the Fund received Rs 3,076 crore in just 5 days between March 26 and 31, 2020," he said in a tweet.

"But the names of these generous donors will not be revealed. Why? Every other NGO or Trust is obliged to reveal the names of donors contributing more than a threshold amount. Why is the PM CARES FUND exempt from this obligation? The donee is known. The trustees of the donee are known. Why are the trustees afraid to reveal the names of the donors?," the Congress leader said in another tweet.

Prime Minister is the ex-officio Chairman of the PM CARES Fund and Minister of Defence, Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Finance, Government of India are ex-officio Trustees of the Fund.

First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 15:24 IST

