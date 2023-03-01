JUST IN
Congress' Salman Khurshid slams Centre over BBC documentary on PM Modi
Official Twitter account of TMC hacked, name changed to 'Yuga labs'
CBI acting lawfully, AAP does not believe in Constitution, says BJP
People will ensure BJP's defeat in all LS seats in Delhi in 2024: Akhilesh
Delhi Police arrested entire AAP leadership, claims Saurabh Bharadwaj
Most CBI officers were not in favour of arresting Sisodia, claims Kejriwal
Decoding Delhi's alleged 'liquor scam' that led to Manish Sisodia's arrest
How Manish Sisodia's arrest poses a challenge to AAP's Delhi govt, Kejriwal
Karnataka AAP strongly condemns Sisodia's arrest in excise policy case
AAP to protest across India against Sisodia's arrest in liquor policy case
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Corruption charges against me despite working honestly for 8 yrs: Sisodia
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Congress' Salman Khurshid slams Centre over BBC documentary on PM Modi

Responding to the recent BBC docuseries on Prime Minister Modi, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said that restricting the documentary from being shown to the public reflects cowardness

Topics
Salman Khurshid | Narendra Modi | BBC

ANI  General News 

Salman Khurshid
Salman Khurshid. Photo courtesy: FLickr

Responding to the recent BBC docuseries on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Tuesday said that restricting the documentary from being shown to the public reflects cowardness.

Salman Khurshid in an interview with ANI said the UK-based broadcaster is a respected organization in the world.

"We as a people in this country, believe in freedom, and if somebody fails to stand by freedom then everybody has a right to point out to them that they have failed. BBC is not just an ordinary organization. It is an important organization and highly respected in the world. BBC has done the research and has some interest in something that happened in the country. Proscribing it [the documentary] or restricting it from being shown to the public is not the answer. It shows the element of cowardness and guilt," he said.

The central government, in January, issued directions for blocking YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial BBC documentary 'India: The Modi Question'.

The Ministry of External Affairs had termed it a "propaganda piece", saying it reflected a "colonial mindset".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Salman Khurshid

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 09:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU