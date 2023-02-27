People will ensure BJP's defeat in all LS seats in Delhi in 2024: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief on Monday slammed the BJP-led Centre over AAP leader Manish Sisodia's arrest, saying the people of will respond to it by ensuring the saffron party's defeat in all seven seats in the 2024 polls.

The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, on Sunday in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

"By arresting ji, who brought revolutionary changes in the field of education in Delhi, has proved that it is not only against education but also against the future of the children of Delhi, " Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The people of will respond to it by defeating the in all the seven seats in the next elections," the Samajwadi Party chief added.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Health Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested for graft in June last year.

Both ministers have led what the AAP describes as the "successful transformation" of Delhi's education and health services, contributing to the party's "popularity" and "continued electoral success".

