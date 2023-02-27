JUST IN
People will ensure BJP's defeat in all LS seats in Delhi in 2024: Akhilesh
Delhi Police arrested entire AAP leadership, claims Saurabh Bharadwaj
Most CBI officers were not in favour of arresting Sisodia, claims Kejriwal
Decoding Delhi's alleged 'liquor scam' that led to Manish Sisodia's arrest
How Manish Sisodia's arrest poses a challenge to AAP's Delhi govt, Kejriwal
Karnataka AAP strongly condemns Sisodia's arrest in excise policy case
AAP to protest across India against Sisodia's arrest in liquor policy case
We were arrested after being detained: AAP leaders; Delhi Police denies
Congress apologises after flak over Abul Kalam Azad's absence in plenary ad
LPG cylinder refills by PMUY beneficiaries woefully inadequate, shows data
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Delhi Police arrested entire AAP leadership, claims Saurabh Bharadwaj
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

People will ensure BJP's defeat in all LS seats in Delhi in 2024: Akhilesh

"By arresting Manish Sisodia ji, BJP has proved that it is not only against education but also against the future of the children of Delhi, " Yadav said

Topics
BJP | Akhilesh Yadav | Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow/New Delhi 

Akhilesh Yadav
Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday slammed the BJP-led Centre over AAP leader Manish Sisodia's arrest, saying the people of Delhi will respond to it by ensuring the saffron party's defeat in all seven Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 polls.

The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, on Sunday in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

"By arresting Manish Sisodia ji, who brought revolutionary changes in the field of education in Delhi, BJP has proved that it is not only against education but also against the future of the children of Delhi, " Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The people of Delhi will respond to it by defeating the BJP in all the seven seats in the next Lok Sabha elections," the Samajwadi Party chief added.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested for graft in June last year.

Both ministers have led what the AAP describes as the "successful transformation" of Delhi's education and health services, contributing to the party's "popularity" and "continued electoral success".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BJP

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 14:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU