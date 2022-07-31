Congress vows to fight for farmers' issues from streets to Parliament

-
The Congress on Sunday asserted it will fight from the streets to Parliament to ensure the guarantee of minimum support price for farmers and firmly oppose the "anti-people policies" of the government.
The assertion was made by the party after a two-day meeting of the office-bearers of the All India Kisan Congress whose newly-appointed chief Sukhpal Singh Khaira said he will undertake a nationwide tour to know the problems of farmers and labourers, and support them.
Khaira said he will fight the battle of farmers and labourers with promptness from the road to the House.
He said the government can "misuse" institutions like the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation as much as they want to but the party will not be distracted and will firmly oppose the "anti-people" policies of the Centre.
Khaira lauded the work of outgoing chairman of Kisan Congress Nana Patole and his team. He said he would soon reorganise the organisation and anyone who has worked diligently in the last four years would definitely be promoted.
He said that a big programme would be organised by the Kisan Congress in the coming time in which top party leaders would participate.
Khaira alleged that the government had "cheated" the farmers and laborers of the country with regard to three farm laws.
Till date, neither the MSP has been guaranteed nor has the aggrieved farmers been given assistance, he said.
Even the committee constituted by the Centre for MSP includes people who have been in favour of the three farm laws, so the Samyukta Kisan Morcha has rejected this committee outright, he said.
The Kisan Congress will fight to get the guarantee of MSP for the farmers of the country on the basis of the C2 (cost to the crop) formula of the Swaminathan Commission report without delay, Khaira asserted.
