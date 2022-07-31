Congress suspends 3 Jharkhand MLAs held in WB with huge amount of cash

The on Sunday suspended three MLAs, who were caught allegedly with a huge amount of cash in West Bengal's Howrah.

The had accused the BJP of trying to topple its coalition government in after the three MLAs were caught on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, party's in-charge Avinash Pande said president Sonia Gandhi has suspended the three MLAs with immediate effect.

Acting on a tip-off, police on Saturday intercepted an SUV in which Congress MLAs Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari were travelling on highway-16 at Ranihati in Howrah and allegedly found a huge amount of cash in the vehicle.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter on Saturday that "The BJP's 'Operation Lotus' in Jharkhand stands exposed tonight in Howrah. The game plan of 'Hum Do' in Delhi is to do in Jharkhand what they did in Maharashtra by installing E-D duo.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)