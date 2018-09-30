Consider the evidence: Does India, at last, have a friend in the Maldives?

Ibrahim Mohamed Solih of the opposition Maldives Democratic Party (MDP) won the presidential elections last week but there has been an inexplicable delay by the Election Commission in announcing the final result. Meanwhile, the Army has ‘clarified’ it has no intention of interceding in the ‘result of the people’.

That it needed to clear the air is significant in itself. First, about the country The Maldives was a single-party state till 2008. The executive was in charge of the civil service, the security forces, the judiciary and had control over ...