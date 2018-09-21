Corporate honchos, top elite service brass join BJP in Chhattisgarh

Top officials from elite services and the corporate world took the primary membership of (BJP) in Chhattisgarh on Friday. The party is in power both, in the Centre and the state.

Apart from from the Chhattisgarh cadre, R C Sinha, two senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officials, Rajiv Srivastava and N K S Thakur, two (IFS) and a General Manager of Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) were among the 24 officials to join the saffron camp. All officials have retired from services.

The other prominent officials include two from the (IRS) who retired as additional commissioner of excise, a former deputy director general of (BIS) and a colonel from Seven state police services (SPS) officials also took BJP membership in the presence of party President Amit Shah, who was on a day's visit to the state capital.

With Chhattisgarh about to go to polls in November, the retired civil servants are keen to give a go. Just a month ago, serving IAS and collector of state capital Raipur, O P Choudhary, joined BJP and drew attention for quitting the elite service within just 13 years.

“More and more bureaucrats are now taking interests in both at the Centre and the State,” says Sanjay Dixit, editor of New Power Game, a web portal dedicated to news about the bureaucracy. He asserts that it is a healthy sign, as top officials are acquainted with policies and the working of the adminsitration, which can help in better governance.

In Chhattisgarh, whose first chief minister Ajit Jogi happens to be an IAS officer, even opposition is not behind in embracing former bureaucrats. It welcomed two senior IAS officials, Sergius Minj and R P S Tyagi, to the party last month.