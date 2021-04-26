Covid-19 second wave: BJP CMs favour lockdown disguised as curfew

In early April, Prime Minister told chief ministers in an interaction that lockdowns were a tool of last resort in handling the Covid-19 pandemic and entirely avoidable if a strategy of micro-containment was followed. He followed this up with similar advice on April 20 when he repeated his suggestion that micro-containment should be the preferred option.

But either the PM’s advisers were out of touch with the reality on the ground or it was an unworkable suggestion: Because within days of the PM’s advice, several states ruled by the (BJP) — and the opposition — resorted to precisely this measure to curb the rates of infection in their state.

Most states have termed these curfews, but the curbs are akin to a

Gujarat was the only BJP-ruled exception that followed the PM’s lead faithfully. Although the state continues to report around 10,000 new cases every day, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ruled out a lockdown, despite the Indian Medical Association (IMA) almost begging for one. Health Minister Nitin Patel said: “Night curfew is in place in 20 cities. Several cities, towns, villages, municipalities, organisations, and associations have decided to observe voluntary lockdown… We are discussing with experts and what they are saying is to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and wash hands. If these are followed, there is no need for a lockdown… can be useful for breaking the chain but it will affect the employment of lakhs of people, their earnings and their businesses.”



But in all other states, lockdowns of varying intensity were imposed as a way to check the growth of the infection.

In Karnataka, for instance, the government imposed a weekend and night curfew. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has called a Cabinet meeting on Monday and is considering imposing a week-long hard lockdown as infection rates rise across the state. Karnataka has the third-highest caseload in the country. It also reported the third-highest number of deaths, after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Uttar Pradesh (BJP) has a weekend lockdown firmly in place, although Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said the state will not go in for a shutdown, despite orders from the high court to close down at least five cities. The language of the order amounts to strictures and the government has announced it will not implement it.

In Madhya Pradesh (BJP), the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government imposed a lockdown in four districts bordering Maharashtra on April 9, just hours after Modi counselled the opposite. Ratlam, Betul, Katni, and Khargone were put under night curfew, while weekend shutdowns were ordered in all major MP cities till 30 April.

Uttarakhand, which faced severe criticism for organising the amid pandemic, has imposed a night curfew in all districts, but is not considering a lockdown immediately. It has put stringent curbs on weddings and social gatherings.

In Goa, while Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said lockdowns were not the solution (Goa has higher deaths per million population than even Maharashtra), night curfews have been put in place. Rising infections may leave the state with no option but to shut everything down.

Himachal Pradesh has ruled out lockdown. But it has higher deaths per million population than Kerala, a state comparable in size. Even Jammu and Kashmir, which is currently under the central rule, has announced a 34-hour lockdown over the weekend.

There is no evidence that the BJP-ruled states are taking cognizance of the other suggestions made by the prime minister. No state, including BJP-ruled states, appears to have pushed the ‘mohalla committees’ of young people that the PM mooted in his last consultation with CMs. Only in April 2021 has the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) launched helplines to assist with Covid testing, availability of medicines, vaccination and hospitalisation in coordination with local municipal authorities.

"The BJP has always been proactive in listening to and addressing the concerns of citizens. Whenever there is any issue affecting the public at large, the Yuva Morcha, in particular, has continuously provided community service and this helpline is an extension of our mantra — BJYMCares," said Tejasvi Surya, BJYM president.

Karnataka leaders of the BJP say they are confident that Modi’s “formula” for limiting the infection will work. But as a party, the BJP has proved that it may be a formidable election machine but in a disaster, it still needs to prove its spurs.