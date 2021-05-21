Covid: PM gets emotional at interaction with health officials of Varanasi

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, struck an emotional tone during his interaction with frontline workers such as doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency.
The prime minister, while lauding the efforts of Varanasi’s frontline workers in containing the spread of Covid in the city, lamented that despite their work, several lives had been lost.
PM @narendramodi gets emotional, remembers those who lost their lives during #COVID19@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/PVYolSG9oO— DD News (@DDNewslive) May 21, 2021
PM Modi hailed the efforts for boosting the oxygen and ICU bed capacity in the city’s Pandit Rajan Mishra Covid Hospital which was recently started through joint efforts of both the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Army.
Till the last week of April and the first week of May, Varanasi was among the top-five worst affected districts in Uttar Pradesh, with daily cases above the 2,000 mark and rising casualties. Media reports have since revealed that Modi sent his trusted aide, former IAS officer AK Sharma, now a BJP Member of Legislative Council (MLC) in Gujarat to take charge of the situation. This month, daily cases in Varanasi have fallen substantially, hovering below the 300 mark.
“With the concept of 'Jahan Bimar, Wahan Upchar', the practice of making containment zones to distributing door-to-door medicines in your city & villages is commendable,” PM Modi said during his interaction on Friday.
The prime minister discussed ongoing efforts for tackling the second wave of COVID-19 in Varanasi and preparations for the future.
In the last 24 hours, India has recorded 259,551 new cases of Covid-19. The new infection count has remained below the 300,000-mark for the fifth
