Cruel to keep J&K leaders detained during Covid-19 lockdown: Omar Abdullah

A day after the former J&K CM was released from an 8-month long detention under the Public Safety Act, raised concerns on the continued detentions of the other leaders in the Valley. Abdullah urged the government to expedite the release of the politicians detained in Jammu and Kashmir and said it was cruel to continue their detention with the country entering a three-week lockdown period.

PM Modi in a televised speech on March 24 announced a nationwide 21-day lockdown across the nation amid efforts to curb the fast-spreading coronavirus, which has claimed 11 deaths and has affected over 560 people in India.

Slamming the government for the continued crackdown on the leaders, Abdullah said that it was cruel to detain the leaders along with PDP chief when the country is suffering from pandemic. "It's callous & cruel to continue to detain @MehboobaMufti & others at a time like this. There was never much justification to detain everyone in the 1st place & none at all to keep them detained as the country enters a 3 week lockdown. I hope @PMOIndia & @HMOIndia will release them," Abdullah said in a tweet.



Some of the leaders who continue to be detained under the PSA include - Mufti, Naeem Akhtar, Ali Mohammad Sagar, Peer Mansoor and Shah Faesal, which was slapped on them during their preventive detention in the wake of the revocation of the erstwhile state's special status under in August last year.

However, Abdullah's father was released from detention earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the Conference leader shared a meme of himself mocking the timing of his release.The leader tweeted a photo which said, "When you spend 236 days in lockdown, and on the day you get out, the government imposes a 21-day lockdown." He captioned the tweet, "These are serious and scary times so a little humour doesn't hurt." The leader also shared articles and tips on how to survive the pandemic and oneself safe from the virus.