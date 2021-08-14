Delhi govt to beautify city roads according to European standards: Kejriwal

The government will redesign and beautify 540 kilometre-long roads in the capital according to European standards, Chief Minister said on Saturday.

The chief minister visited a pilot project which he said was on the nearly 800-meter-long Chirag Delhi-Sheikh Saray stretch. He said the stretch will be evaluated and its shortcomings will be rectified.

"Now, we will undertake beautification and redesigning of 540 kms of 100 feet wide roads on the line of European standards under the first phase," he told reporters.

The agencies of the government, including the Public Works Department, own 1,280 kilometre-long roads in the city.

"The roads of are being beautified and redesigned. Inspected a sample design of a road today. Now, we will beautify 540 km long roads," he tweeted after the visit.

