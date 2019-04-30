Delhi statehood demand a ploy to hide failures: BJP's Gautam Gambhir

He is known for his aggression on the field, and off it, if need be. But Gautam Gambhir is learning to be calmer. In a conversation with Thirumoy Banerjee, the BJP East Delhi candidate talks about why he joined the BJP and calls the AAP's statehood demand a sham.

Edited excerpts: Many felt your joining the BJP was long overdue. Did it happen because you were promised a ticket? I don't know where that is coming from. How can having a patriotic outlook be equated with any political affiliation? If I made remarks on nationalism, that in no way meant that I was going to join a ...