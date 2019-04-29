Demonetisation, GST: Mirzapur's slowdown in local biz leads to joblessness

It is past noon at Mirzapur’s Teliaganj labour chowk. Over 100 daily wagers are returning home after not being hired for a day’s work.

Ramu Maurya is one of them. He cycles 20 km from his village to the chowk in search of work every day. In the last five years, Maurya has observed that jobs available have reduced, while the number of job-seekers has increased. “Now I find out-of-work carpet weavers, factory workers and women at the Labour Chowk,” he says. “While earlier, I worked for over 20 days in a month, now I’m lucky to find work for 15!” Every ...