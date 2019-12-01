JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Congress' Nana Patole elected Maharashtra Speaker as BJP nominee pulls out
Business Standard

Devendra Fadnavis named Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly

CM Uddhav Thackeray and some ministers greeted Fadnavis, former CM, after Patole made the announcement

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis during a press conference in Mumbai, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Fadnavis on Tuesday resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister | Photo: PTI

Maharashtra BJP legislature party leader Devendra Fadnavis was on Sunday named Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly.

Speaker Nana Patole made the announcement in the House.

Patole said that the BJP is being accorded the status of opposition party in the Assembly and Fadnavis would be the new Leader of Opposition.

CM Uddhav Thackeray and some ministers greeted Fadnavis, former CM, after Patole made the announcement.
First Published: Sun, December 01 2019. 13:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU