Devendra Fadnavis named Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly

-
ALSO READ
Sena workers raise slogans against Fadnavis at Thackeray's memorial event
Shiv Sena MPs being allotted seats on opposition side in Parliament: Joshi
Maharashtra LIVE: SC to hear Shiv Sena, allies' plea at 11.30 am today
Maharashtra: SC orders Fadnavis govt to face floor test on Wednesday
SC Maharashtra ruling on Tuesday; NCP-Sena-Congress combine parade 162 MLAs
-
Maharashtra BJP legislature party leader Devendra Fadnavis was on Sunday named Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly.
Speaker Nana Patole made the announcement in the House.
Patole said that the BJP is being accorded the status of opposition party in the Assembly and Fadnavis would be the new Leader of Opposition.
CM Uddhav Thackeray and some ministers greeted Fadnavis, former CM, after Patole made the announcement.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU