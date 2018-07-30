DMK chief Karunanidhi continues to be under medical supervision: M K Stalin

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Working President on Monday said that his father and DMK President continued to be under medical supervision.

Karunanidhi's condition was stable, as stated in Sunday's medical bulletin, said Stalin.

Stalin was speaking outside the hospital where the 94-year old leader is admitted.

While the hospital management on Monday did not release any update on Karunanidhi's health, it had on Sunday said that there was a transient setback in his clinical condition. The Kauvery Hospital's management had said that with active medical support, his vital signs were normalising. The management had added that he continued to be closely monitored and treated by a panel of expert doctors.





On Thursday afternoon, the hospital had announced a "slight decline" in his health due to age-related ailments and that he was treated for fever due to urinary tract infection with intravenous antibiotics and fluids. He had been provided with hospital-level care at his home.



Karunanidhi has been suffering from ailments since October 2016. On December 1, 2016, he was admitted to a hospital after he complained of difficulty in breathing due to a throat and lung infection. He had undergone a tracheotomy to optimise his breathing.

He has been using a wheelchair to move around for the past few years.