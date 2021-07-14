Do Indian governors carry their own weight or are they mere rubber stamps?

India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru wanted the governor to be an eminent person, respected in his or her field, whether in academics, science or art. He did not favour a political appointee—a person whom the ruling party sought to give the office.

During a debate of the Constituent Assembly, he said: “I think it would be infinitely better if he were not so intimately connected with local politics of the province.” But today, 25 of the 28 governors are former politicians; while one is an army man. Of the remaining two, one is a bureaucrat, and the other an ...