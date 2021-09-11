JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

No birthday celebrations for RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat who turns 71
Business Standard

Don't hanker for posts, work for country: Kejriwal tells AAP workers

Kejriwal said he did not wish people to recognise AAP as a party like the the BJP and the Congress, and asked partymen to give up their aspirations for posts and tickets.

Topics
Arvind Kejriwal | Aam Aadmi Party

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: ANI

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked party leaders and volunteers not to harbour any desire for posts and tickets to contest polls and instead prove their worth by working for the society and the country.

During his virtual address at the party's national council meet, Kejriwal said he did not wish people to recognise AAP as a party like the the BJP and the Congress, and asked partymen to give up their aspirations for posts and tickets.

"If you come to me asking for posts, it means you are not deserving it and you have to demand it. You should work in such a manner that I have to say that you should hold the post," Kejriwal said.

The AAP is focusing on poll-bound Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat as part of its plan of national expansion.

"Shahid-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and Baba Saheb Ambedkar are two supreme ideals of our party. Each of our volunteer should be ready to make sacrifices like them," he said.

The 10th national council meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party was held online due to the Covid pandemic.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, September 11 2021. 15:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU