Pawar praises Uddhav; says NCP committed to Gandhi-Nehru ideology

-
ALSO READ
NCP chief Sharad Pawar undergoes gall bladder surgery in Mumbai
Shiv Sena asks NCP MP not to create ill will between MVA allies
ED's actions against Maharashtra leaders bid to subdue state govt: Pawar
Sharad Pawar discharged from hospital, condition stable: NCP leader
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray takes second dose of Covid-19 vaccine
-
NCP president Sharad Pawar has praised Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as a "soft-spoken person" who doesn't back out when faced with responsibility.
The former Union minister also averred that the Nationalist Congress Party may have differences with the Congress, but still swears by the ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. Speaking to Marathi news-portal 'Mumbai Tak', Pawar also stated that it was Sonia Gandhi who finally decided that the Congress could join hands with the Sena along with the NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra. "I have seen Uddhav Thackeray since his childhood. When he began overseeing the affairs of Shiv Sena, he followed his father's (Bal Thackeray) guidelines. But when the responsibility of the party fell on him, there was some skepticism about his abilities," Pawar said. "But the Sena won Mumbai civic polls under Uddhav's leadership. After that it became clear that he may be a soft-spoken person but has the ability, and can shoulder responsibility," the NCP chief said. "Under Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena has grown," he added. The Congress and NCP have differences only over the style of functioning, said Pawar, who quit the 'Grand Old Party' in 1999 over leadership issues. "The NCP is committed to the ideology of Gandhi and Nehru," he added.
"Shiv Sena, too, was never a bitter critic of Congress. Bal Thackeray had supported Indira Gandhi for her decision to impose Emergency. In the elections after Emergency, Shiv Sena did not put up any candidate against the Congress," Pawar pointed out. The NCP chief, who is considered by many as the chief architect of the MVA, said they were keeping a "close eye" on the differences which emerged between the Shiv Sena and its then ally BJP after the 2019 assembly polls results.
"We then felt we need to speak to the Shiv Sena.... (Sena MP) Sanjay Raut took the initiative," he said.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi agreed to be part of the alliance after consulting leaders in her party, he added. "Rahul Gandhi was not in those discussions. Sonia Gandhi spoke to everyone in the Congress and then gave her nod," Pawar said, when asked about reports that Rahul was against the idea of joining hands with the Sena.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU