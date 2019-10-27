Down, but not out: Can Vasundhara, Chouhan, Raman Singh still bounce back?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has seamlessly raised its next generation of leaders — its fourth since Atal Bihari Vajpayee, L K Advani, and Murli Manohar Joshi constituted the first line-up that took the party to power — in the shape of Devendra Fadnavis, Pramod Sawant, Jai Ram Thakur, Sarbananda Sonowal, Trivendra Singh Rawat, and Raghubar Das.

Between them, the chief ministers of Maharashtra, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Uttarakhand, and Jharkhand have either justified their appointment by the BJP high command or are yet to earn their stripes. Their predecessors, who ...