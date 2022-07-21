Droupadi Murmu crosses 50% mark to emerge victorious in presidential poll

-
-
NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu crossed the 50% mark of total valid votes at the end of the third round of counting and is set to become the 15th President of the country.
After third round of counting, Murmu's vote value had reached 577,777, while her rival Yashwant Sinha's vote value had reached 261,062.
"Up to third round, total valid votes is 3,219 with total value of 838,839 of which Droupadi Murmu got 2,161 votes of the value of 577,777. Yashwant Sinha got 1,058 votes of the value of 261,062," said P C Mody, Secretary General, Rajya Sabha.
The former Jharkhand governor is the first tribal president of the country. 17 MPs have cross-voted in the Presidential elections in favour of Murmu.
So, upto this round, the cumulative total is - total valid votes is 3219 with total value of 8,38,839 of which Droupadi Murmu gets 2161 votes of the value of 5,77,777. Yashwant Sinha get 1058 votes of the value of 2,61,062: PC Mody, Secretary General, Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/nMfhwu16um— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022
