ED seizes Rs 20 cr cash after raids on WB minister Partha Chatterjee's aide

-
ALSO READ
Agnipath scheme: Recruitment for Agniveers in Indian Navy starts July 1
'Incompetent': Rahul Gandhi questions govt on stalled army recruitment
Agnipath scheme: IAF starts registration process for Agniveers from today
TN TRB PG Assistant Result 2022 out now, here's how to check your score
Covid: SpiceHealth, AAI pass buck on 'contamination' of testing machines
-
The Enforcement Directorate Friday said it has seized Rs 20 crore in cash after raids on the premises of Arpita Mukherjee, a close associate of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, in connection with an alleged teacher recruitment scam in the state.
"The said amount is suspected to be proceeds of crime of the said SSC scam," it said in a statement.
The search teams are taking the assistance of bank officials for the counting of cash through counting machines.
More than 20 mobile phones have also been recovered from the premises of Arpita Mukherjee, the purpose and use of which is being ascertained, it said.
Apart from Chatterjee, it raided Minister of State for Education Paresh C Adhikary, MLA Manik Bhattacharya and others.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU