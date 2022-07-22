ED seizes Rs 20 cr cash after raids on WB minister Partha Chatterjee's aide

The Friday said it has seized Rs 20 crore in cash after raids on the premises of Arpita Mukherjee, a close associate of Minister Partha Chatterjee, in connection with an alleged teacher recruitment scam in the state.

"The said amount is suspected to be proceeds of crime of the said SSC scam," it said in a statement.

The search teams are taking the assistance of bank officials for the counting of cash through counting machines.

More than 20 mobile phones have also been recovered from the premises of Arpita Mukherjee, the purpose and use of which is being ascertained, it said.

Apart from Chatterjee, it raided Minister of State for Education Paresh C Adhikary, MLA Manik Bhattacharya and others.

