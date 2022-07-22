BJP ruling country by making the Opposition weak, says RJD leader

-
ALSO READ
National emblem row: Digging history and significance of the Lion Capital
Congress sees politics in national emblem: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
BJP rejects Oppn's criticism of PM unveiling emblem on new parl building
National emblem: Govt made the lions 'angry', 'full of angst', says Oppn
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai likely to meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi
-
Rashtriya Janata Dal state president Jagadanand Singh claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party is not ruling on the basis of good governance but by making the opposition weak to show it is stronger.
Singh said that the BJP government is framing opposition leaders through government agencies and marking them guilty but if they join the BJP they get a clean chit.
"They (BJP) involved Congress president Sonia Gandhi in an old case (National Herald). Similarly, the Supreme Court has admitted that Lalu Prasad Yadav has no money, still they are dragging in an old case. The leaders of the BJP have become habitual of going against the Constitution of the country for political vendetta against opposition parties," Singh said.
"They called people of the minority community rioters and held them guilty in the Gujarat riots," Singh said.
"Due to the political vendetta against opposition leaders, a party like the Congress is consolidating its position in a number of states. It is trying to stand on its own feet and turning out to be a strong opposition party in the country," Singh said.
"When it comes to caste based census, they claim that it creates differences in the society and when it comes to recruitment of Agniveers, they are demanding caste certificates. The idea is to remove them from the job after four years on the basis of caste," Singh said.
--IANS
ajk/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU