ED summons WB CM's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, wife in money laundering case

-
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee moves SC on filing of affidavits in Narada sting case
SC judge recuses from hearing pleas of CM Mamata, Law Min in Narada case
NHRC panel member probing Bengal violence belongs to BJP: Mamata
Narada case: HC orders house arrest of 4 leaders, forms larger bench
Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi to withdraw 'anti-people' Electricity Bill
-
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned MP Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, and his wife for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam in the state, officials said on Saturday.
Abhishek Banerjee represents the Diamond Harbour seat in Lok Sabha and is also the national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
He has been summoned to appear before the investigating officer of the case here on September 6 while his wife Rujira has been sent a similar summon under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for September 1.
Few others linked to the case have also been summoned to appear on different dates next month, the officials said.
The case, filed under criminal sections of the (PMLA), was filed by the ED after studying a November, 2020 FIR of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that alleged a multi-crore coal pilferage scam related to the Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in the state's Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol.
Local state operative Anup Majhi alias Lala is alleged to be the prime suspect in the case.
The ED had earlier claimed that Abhishek Banerjee was a beneficiary of funds obtained from this illegal trade.
He has been denying all charges.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU