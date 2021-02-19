Efforts made to ensure Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is forgotten: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister on Friday said efforts were made to ensure is forgotten but his legacy of courage, patriotism, and selfless service to the nation would endure till eternity and continue to inspire future generations.

Shah, while inaugurating the "Shauryanjali Programme" — a tribute to the Bengali revolutionaries, urged the youth of the nation to draw inspiration from the lives and struggles of the freedom fighters.

“Efforts were made to ensure is forgotten but failed. His legacy of courage, patriotism, sacrifice and selfless service to the nation will continue to inspire generations to come,” he told a gathering at the National Library.

Recalling how Bose, as a brilliant student, cracked the ICS, Shah said, the legendary freedom fighter left the job and plunged into the freedom struggle just to drive home the message that the nation was more important to him than a comfortable life under the British yoke.





Shah said Bose’s popularity was evident when he twice became president of the Congress, once after defeating the candidate of Mahatma Gandhi.

Shah summoned in defamation case

A designated MP/MLA court in West Bengal issued summons to Union Home Minister on Friday to appear either personally or through a lawyer before it on February 22 in connection with a defamation case lodged against him by Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee.

The special judge of MP/MLA court at Bidhannagar directed that Shah is “required to appear in person/by pleader” at 10 am on that day.