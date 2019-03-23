Efforts of regional parties to form a grand alliance 'ironical': PM Modi

JUST IN
Lok Sabha polls: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh to contest from Bhopal
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dubbed as “reprehensible” efforts of regional parties to form a Grand Alliance with the Congress, saying socialist ideologue Ram Manohar Lohia would be “horrified” as most of these parties claim to be his followers.

In a blog to mark the 109th birth anniversary of Lohia, Modi said, “Today those parties that falsely claim to be Lohia’s followers are desperate to form ‘maha-milawat’ or adulteration alliances with the same Congress (which Lohia opposed). It is both ironical and reprehensible.”

The Samajwadi Party, Janata Dal-Secular, Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Sharad Yadav’s Loktantrik Janata Dal, which will merge with the RJD after the Lok Sabha polls, were some of the parties formed on socialist ideology.
