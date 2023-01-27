Election officials in Meghalaya seize over Rs 8 lakh cash, alcohol

JUST IN
Nitish asks Upendra Kushwaha to quit amid rumors of being in touch with BJP
Election officials in Meghalaya seized over Rs 8 lakh cash and alcohol in West Garo Hills district, Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said on Friday

Topics
Northeast elections | Meghalaya | Election Comission

Press Trust of India  |  Shillong 

Election officials in Meghalaya seized over Rs 8 lakh cash and alcohol in West Garo Hills district, Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said on Friday.

Election to the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly is scheduled for February 27 and the model code of conduct is in force in the state.

"Unaccounted cash of Rs 8.96 lakh and alcohol worth over Rs 8,000 were seized in West Garo Hills district on Thursday," Kharkongor told PTI.

With this, officials have seized cash amounting to over Rs 29 lakh from across the state after the model code of conduct came into force, the CEO said.

A senior district police officer said the cash was seized from a person who was driving into the state from Assam. As the person carrying the cash could not provide any satisfactory and valid documents for the same the money was seized.

According to the CEO, at least 34 assembly constituencies across the state have been identified as "expenditure sensitive" and flying squads are observing strict monitoring of movement of people in these segments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 11:07 IST

