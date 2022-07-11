OPS, EPS, AIADMK: Fight and factions in Tamil Nadu party explained

-
The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Monday at the General Council Meeting led by Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) passed a resolution to remove O Paneerselvam (OPS) from the party's primary membership. This came after the Madras High Court earlier in the day allowed the council meeting of AIADMK led by E Palaniswami.
At the general council meeting held in Tamil Nadu's Vanagaram, the party brought a resolution reviving the top party post of general secretary favouring E Palaniswami. The party also adopted a resolution demanding Bharat Ratna for architect modern Dravidian movement Periyar, and former chief ministers of the state MG Ramachandran (MGR) and J Jayalalitha.
The party also formally resolved to hold organisational polls to elect General Secretary in four months.
What is the political tussle between OPS and EPS?
The AIADMK lost power in Tamil Nadu last year. The general secretary post was abolished in 2016 after former CM Jayalalitha's death and the party has been following a dual-leadership formula with OPS being the coordinator and EPS co-coordinator. However, the demand for single leadership within the party has grown stronger over time.
The crisis within the party started a few months ago as senior leaders, mainly EPS loyalists started pushing for single leadership of AIADMK, a demand that was constantly rejected by OPS.
Over time, the demand for Palaniswami as AIADMK leader grew louder, while Paneerselvam supporters claimed that their leader was handpicked by Jayalalithaa.
While EPS believed that dual-leadership was emerging as a problem for the party, OPS wanted the dual-leadership formula in AIADMK to continue.
OPS was rapidly losing support within the party, News18 had reported.
Meanwhile, differences between EPS and OPS further grew as Paneerselvam wanted to give one of the Rajya Sabha seats from the state to his loyalists, while Palaniswami wanted the same for his loyalists, CV Shanmugham and D Jayakumar, a News18 report had stated.
Why does EPS want single leadership?
Palaniswami and his supporters called for single leadership in the party due to the rise of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state, multiple reports stated. While BJP and AIADMK are allies, the former party has been emerging as a strong opposition in the state, due to which the latter wanted to protect its turf, reports said.
