Ex-Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro nominated for Rajya Sabha seat by TMC

Former Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro has been nominated for a berth by the All India Trinamool Congress, the party tweeted on Saturday.

"We are extremely pleased to nominate @luizinhofaleiro to the Upper House of the Parliament.

We are confident that his efforts towards serving the nation shall be appreciated widely by our people!" the party tweeted.

Faleiro, who resigned as a Congress MLA, joined the TMC in September is currently the party's vice president.

"The party has done what it had promised by giving a stronger representation to at the level," the TMC also said in a statement.

Faleiro has served as Congress Chief Minister on two occasions and has also served as the All India Congress Committee's general secretary in-charge of the North Eastern states, a region where TMC now plans to create a political presence in.

