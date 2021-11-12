BJP leaders rushing to UP to ward off party's sure defeat in UP: Akhilesh

-
The top BJP leaders are feeling uneasy over the party's sure defeat in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls and that is why they are rushing to state repeatedly, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav claimed on Friday.
Yadav made the claim shortly after Union Home Minister and former BJP president Amit Shah reached Varanasi to discuss the party's poll strategy for the upcoming assembly election. Shah is also slated to visit Azamgarh, Yadav's parliamentary constituency during his current two-day visit.
Earlier during the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Lucknow to attend a meeting for promoting investment in UP Defence Industrial Corridor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Purvanchal Expressway on November 16.
"The top BJP leadership is feeling uneasy seeing its defeat in the upcoming assembly polls. This is the reason every week some of its leaders are rushing to the state. The more they fear the prospect of the BJP defeat, the more BJP leaders will visit UP," Akhilesh said in a statement issued here.
Claiming that the BJP government in the state has proved to be a "complete failure" in the past four and a half years, he said due to its functioning, there is a resentment among the people amid the state's law and order becoming bad to worse
The SP chief alleged that under the BJP rule in the state, farmers have been left agitating, youths feeling desperate due to rising unemployment and women insecure even as the education and health services have reached their nadir.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath may feel happy putting up their name plaques at as many places as they can but the people of the state know that the BJP government is befooling them, the former UP CM claimed.
Yadav also accused the Yogi government of misappropriating credits for the work done by his government before 2017.
He claimed it was his government which had planned to build the Samajwadi Purvanchal Expressway from Lucknow to Ballia and had laid its foundation stone during its regime after acquiring the land.
"But the BJP government stopped the work out of malice and laid the foundation stone afresh after removing the Samajwadi word for taking credit, he said.
The BJP is now going to present it as its own work, he said.
