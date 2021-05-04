Expanding footprint: BJP's aspiration to be 'Bharatiya' Janata Party

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might not have been able to take West Bengal away from Trinamool Congress or open its account in Kerala, but the latest polls show that it has succeeded in expanding its footprint across the country. In Tamil Nadu, it was able to grab four of the 20 seats it contested.

In Puducherry, it has a presence in one-fifth of the assembly seats; it won every second seat that it contested. While West Bengal was a disappointment, its vote share has risen fourfold compared to the 2016 Assembly elections. However, when compared to the national elections, the party's ...