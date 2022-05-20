Filmmakers responsible for not create divisions in society: VP Naidu

-
ALSO READ
What is corporate social responsibility?
How well Indian companies are meeting their CSR commitment?
Japan's OMRON announces long term vision 'Shaping the Future 2030'
Lot of stories to explore in India, says PM Modi; invites global filmmakers
TMS Ep95: CSR, growing inequality, Vaibhav Sanghavi, Surcharge & Cess
-
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday called upon filmmakers to produce meaningful cinema that reflects social realities and leaves a positive impact on society.
Observing that cinema is a powerful medium that has a lasting impression on people's minds, Naidu said filmmakers have a responsibility to not glorify violence, portray obscenity, create unrest or stoke communal divisions in society.
"On the other hand, with purposeful and thought provoking cinema, filmmakers can fight social evils and engender positive social change," Naidu said according to an official release.
The Vice President released the first volume of the collected works of prominent Telugu film lyricist and poet, late Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, organised by Telugu Association of North America (TANA) Prapancha Saahithya Vedika here.
Naidu paid rich tributes to the noted lyricist and observed that music in cinema can have great literary value and can effectively take the poetic tradition to the masses.
He called for "striving for excellence in film music and lyrics outside the straitjacket of commercial equations".
Family members of late Sastry, TANA officials among others were present during the book release event, the release added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU