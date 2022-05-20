Filmmakers responsible for not create divisions in society: VP Naidu

M on Friday called upon filmmakers to produce meaningful cinema that reflects social realities and leaves a positive impact on society.

Observing that cinema is a powerful medium that has a lasting impression on people's minds, Naidu said filmmakers have a responsibility to not glorify violence, portray obscenity, create unrest or stoke communal divisions in society.

"On the other hand, with purposeful and thought provoking cinema, filmmakers can fight social evils and engender positive social change," Naidu said according to an official release.

The released the first volume of the collected works of prominent Telugu film lyricist and poet, late Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, organised by Telugu Association of North America (TANA) Prapancha Saahithya Vedika here.

Naidu paid rich tributes to the noted lyricist and observed that music in cinema can have great literary value and can effectively take the poetic tradition to the masses.

He called for "striving for excellence in film music and lyrics outside the straitjacket of commercial equations".

Family members of late Sastry, TANA officials among others were present during the book release event, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)