JUST IN
Finding a fine balance: For BJP, RSS' organisational heft is a prized asset
AAP leader Bhardwaj demands apology from Rijiju for "anti-India" remark
Punjab Police doing its job, Amritpal to be nabbed soon: AAP's Saurabh
Rijiju's anti-India gang remarks are attempt to pressure judiciary: Raut
PM Modi has changed political culture of the country: BJP's J P Nadda
Rahul attends Parl panel on external affairs, denies anti-India remarks
Violators are now pretending to be victims: Anurag Thakur to Rahul Gandhi
Headlines today about corrupt protesting action against them: PM Modi
Indian economy losing steam, says former finance minister Chidambaram
Women at centre of country's development vision: Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla
You are here: Home » Politics Â» News Â» National
Paradise regained: J&K puts in elbow grease to get Srinagar ready for G20
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Finding a fine balance: For BJP, RSS' organisational heft is a prized asset

The core message of the RSS' top decision-making body at its recent meeting was its unreserved support to its affiliate, BJP, marking a break from the past

Topics
BJP | RSS | right wing

Radhika Ramaseshan 

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (left) and Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale
1,400 ABPS members, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (left) and Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, sat down to review the work done in the past year and come up with a blueprint for the next (Photo: PTI)

A noteworthy feature of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha’s (ABPS’) three-day meeting from March 12 to 14 in Haryana’s Samalkha was the absence of a cautionary note or discordant expression towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Narendra Modi government.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BJP

First Published: Sun, March 19 2023. 21:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU