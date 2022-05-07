Former TN CM Panneerselvam slams DMK, says "year of suffering for people"

AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister of O. Panneerselvam said that the one year of the government, which is celebrating its first anniversary on Saturday, was a year of suffering for the people of the state.

In a statement, the former chief minister said that several electoral promises of the have remained unfulfilled. He said that getting exempted from the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), payment of Rs 1000 per month to every woman of a household, provision of Rs 100 for a refill of cooking gas cylinders, the restoration of monthly billing cycles for power consumers, the release of seven convicts of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, were some of the promises that were never met.

OPS said that the people of were not willing to be 'cheated' anymore and charged that the government failed miserably in the law and order situation and pointed out the alleged custodial deaths in the state during the regime.

He said that the government has wound up several social welfare schemes of the AIADMK government. The AIADMK leader said that the government had taken a year to constitute a committee on new educational policy and that this has created doubts in the minds of the people about whether the government was adopting a soft approach towards or double standards on the matter.

The former chief minister also said that the DMK government has failed the people on all fronts and that the people are fed up with the performance of the government.

