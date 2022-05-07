Former TN CM Panneerselvam slams DMK, says "year of suffering for people"

-
ALSO READ
DMK government didn't take steps to prevent power outage: O Panneerselvam
Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin bests critics after one year
Tamil Nadu oppn AIADMK under pressure to bring in Sasikala to party fold
DMK achieved in 10 months what AIADMK couldn't in 10 years: M K Stalin
Removal of Sasikala as AIADMK general secretary upheld
-
AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O. Panneerselvam said that the one year of the DMK government, which is celebrating its first anniversary on Saturday, was a year of suffering for the people of the state.
In a statement, the former chief minister said that several electoral promises of the DMK have remained unfulfilled. He said that getting Tamil Nadu exempted from the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), payment of Rs 1000 per month to every woman of a household, provision of Rs 100 for a refill of cooking gas cylinders, the restoration of monthly billing cycles for power consumers, the release of seven convicts of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, were some of the promises that were never met.
OPS said that the people of Tamil Nadu were not willing to be 'cheated' anymore and charged that the government failed miserably in the law and order situation and pointed out the alleged custodial deaths in the state during the DMK regime.
He said that the government has wound up several social welfare schemes of the AIADMK government. The AIADMK leader said that the government had taken a year to constitute a committee on new educational policy and that this has created doubts in the minds of the people about whether the government was adopting a soft approach towards or double standards on the matter.
The former chief minister also said that the DMK government has failed the people on all fronts and that the people are fed up with the performance of the government.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU