Kerala CM Vijayan's appeal to PM Modi: reduce 'exorbitant' air fare

-
ALSO READ
Govt, airlines start discussions to remove cap on passenger fares
LDF govt to hike bus, auto, taxi fares; private bus owners unhappy
Kerala to have 15,000 startups, create 200,000 jobs in 5 years: CM Vijayan
IndiGo announces five-day sale, launches discounted fares starting Rs 1,122
Passenger fares across the Indian Railways likely to come down by about 15%
-
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is under treatment at the Mayo Clinic in US, on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his urgent intervention to see that the "exorbitant" airfares in the domestic and international sector are reduced.
"I write this letter to invite your kind attention to the substantial hike in air fares in all domestic and international sectors which is adversely affecting a large number of our pravasis who travel to their home country in the vacation time, besides, tourists have also started visiting after the decline of incidence of Covid-19 pandemic.
"One of the major key sector affected by Covid-19 was the hospitality industry, including travel and tourism. Though this sector has been opened and has started functioning normally the new challenge which can be the reason for a setback to return to normalcy is the exorbitant air fares," he said.
Vijayan, in his letter, also gives the pre-Covid fares and the present fares which shows a massive hike.
From Cochin to Delhi, the fares jumped from Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000 and it went up from Rs 1,500 to Rs 4,800 from Thiruvananthapuram to Cochin.
Likewise in the international sector, it shot up more than a staggering 300 per cent from Rs 12,000 to Rs 40,000 to Dubai and Abu Dhabi and almost four times to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia from Rs 15,000 to Rs 58,000.
To London and New York, it doubled from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh and from Rs 65,000 to Rs 1,30,000 respectively.
--IANS
sg/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU