Former union telecom minister, Congress leader Sukh Ram passes away at 95

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Pandit Sukh Ram passed away on Wednesday.
He was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he suffered a brain stroke.
"He was admitted to AIIMS and was undergoing treatment for the brain stroke," his son Anil Sharma told ANI.
His grandson Aashray Sharma wrote in a Facebook post, "Goodbye grandfather; Now the phone will not ring." (Roughly translated from a video post along with the caption in Hindi).
Sharma posted several messages over his personal Facebook account mentioning the "end of an era".
According to a press note shared by the former leader's grandson, he (Sukh Ram) suffered a brain stroke on May 4 in Manali, from where he was later taken to AIIMS, Delhi.
Leaving the Congress in 2017, the 95-year old leader had rejoined the party in 2019, calling it his 'homecoming'.
He had served in the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology from 1993 to 1996. The former Lok Sabha member from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency was a five-time MLA in Himachal Pradesh Assembly and had won the Lok Sabha elections thrice.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
