Sonia Gandhi will have final say in Chintan Shivir, says Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that in the Chintan Shivir, there will be discussions on the matters related to organisation, agriculture, and economic condition of the country and Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi will take the final decision.
"In the Chintan Shivir, there will be a discussion on the matters related to the organisation, agriculture, and economic condition of the country. After that, a paper will be prepared and in the last, Sonia Gandhi will take the decision," Baghel told the media persons.
Earlier on Monday, calling for commitment to the party's accelerated revival, Congress President Sonia Gandhi said it is imperative that leaders and workers step forward and repay their "debt to the party in full measure at a critical juncture" when the party is beset with challenges.
In her opening remarks at the meeting of the Congress Working Committee here to discuss the agenda of the Chintan Shivir being held in Udaipur from May 13 to 15, Sonia Gandhi noted that there are no magic wands for electoral success.
She urged party leaders to ensure that the single overriding message to come from the party's three-day Chintan Shivir in Udaipur is "of unity, cohesion, determination, and commitment to party's accelerated revival".
This 'Chintan Shivir' is being held in Udaipur from May 13 to 15 and around 400 Congress leaders will participate. Sonia Gandhi said efforts have been made to ensure balanced representation.
The party will hold discussions on political, economic, social justice, farmers, youth and organizational issues and adopt Udaipur Nav Sankalp.
