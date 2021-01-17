From backroom boy to JD(U) president: RCP Singh's political journey

Could RCP Singh have been an unwitting beneficiary of another erstwhile colleague and political executive, Prashant Kishor? RCP, as he is popularly known, was made president of the Janata Dal (United) last month. Many IAS officers have left the service and joined politics. Many have become senior ministers.

But he is likely the only retired IAS officer to have become the president of a major political party. His rise and rise is an interesting tale and could serve as a model for others aspiring to join politics after a career in the bureaucracy. RCP left the IAS (he was from the UP ...