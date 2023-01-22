JUST IN
Business Standard

Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland: Finding true Northeast on election compass

The three poll-bound Northeastern states may be small in terms of their electoral size but hold larger political significance. Aditi Phadnis looks at the political state of play in these states

Topics
Tripura | Meghalaya | Nagaland

Aditi Phadnis 

This election will decide the future and fate of Conrad Sangmaâ€™s (pictured) National Peopleâ€™s Party
This election will decide the future and fate of Conrad Sangmaâ€™s (pictured) National Peopleâ€™s Party.

The three poll-bound Northeastern states may be small in terms of their electoral size but hold larger political significance. While the BJP is pulling out all stops to retain power in Tripura and expand its footprint in the two other states, the Congress and the Left are trying to recapture their lost influence. ADITI PHADNIS looks at the political state of play in these states

First Published: Sun, January 22 2023. 21:40 IST

