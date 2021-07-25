Gambhir presents report card of his work in East Delhi constituency

-
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Sunday presented a report card of the work done in his East Delhi constituency in the second year of his term, highlighting that six lakh people were provided quality food at Re 1 per meal from two community kitchen started by him.
Highlighting various development and welfare works undertaken by him in East Delhi, Gautam said in a statement that 7,48,800 metric tonne of legacy waste has been treated at Ghazipur landfill.
"It is my duty to let the people of Delhi know what their elected representative has done. They should know that I am in debt of each and every vote cast in my favour and will not stop until the aspirations of citizens of my constituency are fulfilled," he said.
Installation of three giant air purifiers, upgraded facilities at Yamuna Sports Complex, distribution of 1,000 oxygen concentrators and other relief material during the second wave of COVID-19 were some other work done by Gambhir, according to the statement.
He has also organised vaccination camps for the needy under 'Mission Vaccinate Delhi' at his office as well as in some slum clusters, it added.
