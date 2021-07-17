TMC destroyed democratic fabric in West Bengal, says Suvendu Adhikari

-
Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 17 (ANI): Taking a dig at the TMC-led government in West Bengal, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Friday alleged that the state government has destroyed the democratic fabric in the state.
Days after TMC leader Mukul Roy was elected as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) 2021-2022 in the West Bengal Assembly, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said that they would submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in this regard.
"Our campaign is going on against the appointment of the PAC Chairman. Our team will submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The West Bengal Assembly is not following the rules of democracy. People should know this. TMC is not keeping up with the dignity of the assembly. Someone from the opposition should be the chairman of PAC but TMC doing everything on its own accord," he said.
The BJP leader also informed that he has submitted a petition in the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of the Nandigram poll matters case pending in Calcutta High Court to any other High Court.
"The ruling-TMC has destroyed the democratic atmosphere in West Bengal. The democratic fabric of the state is destroyed, this is why I have submitted a petition in the SC regarding the Nandigram matter," Suvendu told ANI.
"I have submitted a petition in the SC regarding the Nandigram matter (petition filed by CM Mamata Banerjee in Calcutta HC challenging Adhikari's election from Nandigram constituency in 2021 assembly elections) seeking the case to be moved out of Bengal," the BJP leader said.
He further mentioned that the NHRC panel probing alleged post-poll violence in the state has recommended CBI investigation.
