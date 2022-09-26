Ghulam Nabi Azad avoids comment on developments in Rajasthan Congress

Democratic Azad Party (DAP) leader and former J-K chief minister on Monday tactfully avoided a question on the developments in and said there is no need to take the name of the village which you had left.

Azad, 73, ended his over five-decade long association with on August 26 and exactly after a month launched his own party here.

"There is no need to take the name of the village which you have left. Let them see and bear. We have suffered a lot, let others go through it now," Azad told reporters here on being asked about the development during the launch of his new party.

The political drama in over leadership change continued on Monday with MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot remaining non-committal on holding a meeting with observers, who are likely to return to Delhi to apprise the high command about the developments.

Sachin Pilot, who is seen to be the main contender for the chief minister's post if Gehlot is elected the party's president post, has left for New Delhi to meet the high command.

