Ghulam Nabi Azad avoids comment on developments in Rajasthan Congress

Azad tactfully avoided a question on the developments in Rajasthan Congress and said there is no need to take the name of the village which you had left

national politics | Congress | Ghulam Nabi Azad

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Ghulam Nabi Azad
Democratic Azad Party (DAP) leader and former J-K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday tactfully avoided a question on the developments in Rajasthan Congress and said there is no need to take the name of the village which you had left.

Azad, 73, ended his over five-decade long association with Congress on August 26 and exactly after a month launched his own party here.

"There is no need to take the name of the village which you have left. Let them see and bear. We have suffered a lot, let others go through it now," Azad told reporters here on being asked about the Rajasthan development during the launch of his new party.

The political drama in Rajasthan over leadership change continued on Monday with MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot remaining non-committal on holding a meeting with Congress observers, who are likely to return to Delhi to apprise the high command about the developments.

Sachin Pilot, who is seen to be the main contender for the chief minister's post if Gehlot is elected the party's national president post, has left for New Delhi to meet the high command.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 21:24 IST

