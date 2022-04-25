Goa TMC to restructure committee after state chief's wife quits party

-
Goa TMC chief Kiran Kandolkar's wife Kavita, who had unsuccessfully contested the recent polls on the party ticket, decided to resign on Monday, saying it was the wish of her supporters.
The move prompted the TMC to announce that it would restructure the entire Goa State Committee immediately.
Kavita Kandolkar had contested the recent Goa assembly election from the Thivim constituency on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) ticket. Her husband Kiran Kandolkar had contested from the Aldona Assembly segment.
The couple lost from both the constituencies.
I was under pressure from my supporters that I should quit the TMC. After resisting that pressure for several days, I have decided to resign", Kavita Kandolkar told reporters.
Kiran Kandolkar was not available for comment.
The Mamata Banerjee-led party had drawn a blank in the Goa polls it had contested in alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).
The BJP, which won 20 seats in the 40-member House, returned to power with the support of two MLAs of MGP and three Independents.
Soon after Kavita Kandolkar's announcement of resignation, the Goa TMC tweeted that the party was restructuring the entire AITC Goa State Committee with immediate effect.
We have decided to restructure the entire AITC Goa State committee, with immediate effect. A newly-constituted ad hoc committee will be announced shortly. We take this opportunity to reiterate our solemn commitment towards working for the people of Goa and their well-being, the TMC tweeted.
